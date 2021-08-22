Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Titans are going to be without their head coach at practice for the near future.

Mike Vrabel opened a Sunday videoconference with reporters by announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is quarantining away from the team as a result of the test and said that he got tested after developing a sore throat.

The Titans played the Buccaneers on Saturday and had two days of joint practices in Tampa last week. Vrabel, who is vaccinated, said that he does not know of any other positive tests within the Titans organization.

Vrabel will remain involved with the team in meetings over Zoom and said he’ll lean on assistants Jim Haslett and Jim Schwartz taking on more responsibility during in-person work because they have both been head coaches in the past.