Rams running back Raymond Calais needs surgery on injured foot

Getty Images

The Rams have lost another running back to injury.

Raymond Calais, a third-stringer at the tailback position in L.A., suffered a foot injury against the Raiders on Saturday night. Coach Sean McVay said that Calais will require surgery.

A seventh-round pick of the Bucs in 2020, Tampa Bay cut Calais before the season began. The Rams added him to the practice squad. He eventually appeared in four games last year, returning seven kickoffs for 152 yards.

Calais had three carries for five yards against the Raiders on Saturday night. Last weekend against the Chargers, Calais had seven carries for 14 yards, along with a kickoff return and two punt returns.

Before camp started, presumed RB1 Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Darrell Henderson inherited the role of primary running back following the Akers injury.