Ravens fear L.J. Fort suffered season-ending knee injury

Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort had to exit Saturday’s game against the Panthers in the second quarter due to a knee injury, and the initial prognosis was not positive.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, Baltimore fears that Fort suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the contest that the injury “does not look good.”

“I think it got stuck in that AstroTurf out there, unfortunately. So, we’ll get final word probably [on Sunday] with an MRI, but L.J. [Fort] has been playing great [and] practicing great,” Harbaugh said. “So, it’s going to be an unfortunate injury for him, if that’s where it turns out to be.”

Fort has been with the Ravens since 2019, appearing in 26 games with 16 starts in that span. Last season, he recorded 53 total tackles with a pair of passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Fort entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He’s also spent time with Cleveland, Denver, Seattle, Cincinnati, New England, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, playing 91 games.