Saquon Barkley could do team drills in joint practices with Patriots

USA TODAY Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley isn’t playing in Sunday’s preseason game against the Browns, but his workload in his return from last year’s torn ACL could increase in the next few days.

The Giants are set to take part in a pair joint practices with the Patriots before the two teams close out their preseason schedule with a game on Sunday, August 29. Giants head coach Joe Judge said before the game against the Browns that the door is open for Barkley to do team drills in those sessions.

Judge said, via Kim Jones of NFL Media, that he will feel better about throwing Barkley in those drills if Patriots veterans like Donta’ Hightower are in there.

“They’ll take care of him,” Judge said.

The Giants have not ruled Barkley in for Week 1 against the Broncos and his presence in team drills this week would be a step closer to reaching that point.