Seahawks cut Dominick Wood-Anderson

The Seahawks announced Sunday they waived tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson. The move was not unexpected after his performance in Saturday night’s preseason game.

Wood-Anderson played 35 offensive snaps and seven on special teams. He had no stats but five penalties for 30 yards.

The Seahawks signed Wood-Anderson on June 16.

Wood-Anderson, who went undrafted out of the University of Tennessee last year, signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2020. Seattle waived him before the start of training camp as it trimmed its roster to 80 players as part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Wood-Anderson, who began his college career at Arizona Western Community College, played two seasons in Knoxville. He caught 38 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in 24 games played, 17 of them starts.

Seattle has until Tuesday afternoon to reduce its roster to 80 players.