Texans cutting Kahale Warring

Getty Images

The Texans spent a third-round choice on tight end Kahale Warring. It was a wasted choice.

The Texans are waiving the third-year player, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Warring played only four snaps in Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys after playing 14 on offense and eight on special teams in the exhibition opener.

Warring was injured most of his two seasons, playing only seven games, with seven targets and three receptions for 35 yards.

He missed his rookie season with a concussion. Last season, he went on injured reserve the week after playing nine special teams snaps in the opener. He returned later in the season.

Warring’s departure leaves Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins, Brevin Jordan, Ryan Izzo and Antony Auclair on the roster at the position.