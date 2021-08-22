Tutu Atwell got plenty of work last night against the Raiders

Getty Images

The Rams have many exciting players. The newest player creating the most excitement and anticipation is receiver Tutu Atwell.

A second-round pick (and the first pick in 2021 for the never-first-rounders Rams), Atwell got plenty of work on Saturday night against the Raiders. Participating in 70 offensive snaps (92 percent), Atwell was targeted 13 times, Atwell had eight catches for 46 yards.

After the game, coach Sean McVay confirmed that Atwell suffered an injury during the game. Per a league source, Atwell believes he’s fine.

As Rams analyst Aqib Talib mentioned during the broadcast on NFL Network, Atwell may have a hard time getting on the field for anything more than special teams in 2021, given the presence of Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, and Van Jefferson at the top of the receiver depth chart.

That said, it only will take only one injury to any of those guys for Atwell to slide into the four-deep rotation. In a 17-game season, chances are that Atwell will get plenty of chances to show what he can do.