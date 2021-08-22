Vikings waive Warren Jackson, Dylan Mabin

Getty Images

The Vikings have until Tuesday to pare their roster down to 80 players and they started the process on Sunday.

The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Warren Jackson and cornerback Dylan Mabin. Linebacker Cameron Smith announced his retirement last month, so the Vikings are now down to 82 players.

Jackson played seven snaps on Saturday and one snap in Minnesota’s first preseason game. He did not catch a pass in either contest.

Mabin played 47 defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps over the last two weeks. He was credited with four tackles.

The deadline for teams to hit 80 players is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.