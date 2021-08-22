With Joseph Ossai likely out for season, Bengals sign Noah Spence

Getty Images

With a likely season-ending injury to one of their key rookies, the Bengals have made a move at defensive end.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, defensive end Joseph Ossai will have knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury. With him out, Cincinnati has signed veteran defensive end Noah Spence.

Ossai had a sack, a tackle for loss, and a pair of quarterback hits in his preseason debut last week against Tampa Bay. According to Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, Ossai first felt the injury last Sunday — the day after the first exhibition matchup. The team was looking into a wrist injury and then found the meniscus issue.

Ossai had been playing a significant role along the Bengals’ defensive line, receiving first-team reps. That’s part of why the team signed Spence to fill in.

Spence hasn’t appeared in a game since 2019, as he tore his ACL in May 2020. He had re-signed with the Saints in early March, but New Orleans let him go a week ago. The defensive end has 7.5 career sacks in 41 games since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2016.

Cincinnati also announced its cuts to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, waiving defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladun, quarterback Eric Dungey, center Lamont Gaillard, and tight end Cheyenne O’Grady. The club also released safety Kavon Frazier.

Punter Drue Chrisman has also been cleared to return to practice.