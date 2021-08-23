49ers will be without Maurice Hurst, Mychal Kendricks for “a while” due to injuries

USA TODAY Sports

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave an update on injured players during his Monday press conference and it included word of two defensive players who are going to miss some time.

Shanahan said that defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and linebacker Mychal Kendricks are both going to be out “a while” after getting hurt in Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Hurst has a high ankle sprain and Kendricks has turf toe, which are injuries that Shanahan said will factor into discussions about the team’s upcoming roster cuts.

The 49ers have to drop to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon and the cut to 53 players comes on August 31.

“Any time you have an ankle and a toe, you’re looking at least a month so that’s something we’re definitely going to have to discuss today, how it plays out for the final roster spots, what we have to do to get through the next week or so. That stuff, we’ll end up discussing at the end of the day, and we’ll have to have a decision by tomorrow,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com.

Shanahan said offensive lineman Senio Kelemete is day-to-day with a back injury and cornerback Alexander Myres has been cleared after a concussion evaluation.