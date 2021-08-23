A.J. Brown has missed practices with knee injury, is expected to be ready for Week One

Getty Images

The Titans were practicing without their top two wide receivers during joint sessions with the Buccaneers last week and neither A.J. Brown nor Julio Jones played in Saturday’s preseason game between the two teams.

Jones has been out of practice since taking a spill in an early August practice and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brown has been sidelined with a knee injury. Brown had cleanup surgeries on each knee during the offseason.

While Brown is missing some time now, Schefter reports that he is expected to be ready to go for the team’s Week One game against the Cardinals.

The Titans will be hoping that Jones is also in the lineup for that contest so that the duo can start making up for the time lost this summer.