Adam Trautman carted off with lower-leg injury

Getty Images

The Saints have Adam Trautman at the top of the depth chart at tight end. They will hope he stays there after a brief appearance in Monday night’s preseason game against the Jaguars resulted in an unceremonious exit.

Trautman was carted off in the first quarter with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury.

Trautman played 15 games with six starts last season after the Saints drafted him in the third round. He made 15 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown.

In Sean Payton’s tenure in New Orleans, the Saints have the sixth-most receiving yards by tight ends in the NFL and the fourth-most receiving touchdowns by tight ends.

Ethan Wolf and Nick Vannett are playing the position now with Trautman in the training room.

Cornerback Brian Poole left limping after a first quarter punt and was being examined in the blue medical tent.