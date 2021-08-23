Browns waive Alex Taylor, place Connor Davis on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns have announced several roster moves to reduce their roster down to 80 players.

The team has waived offensive tackle Alex Taylor with an injury designation and placed tight end Connor Davis on injured reserve.

As previously reported, Cleveland also placed kicker Cody Parkey (quad) and linebacker Montrel Meander (Achilles) on injured reserve and waived receiver Alexander Hollins.

Taylor appeared in one game for the Browns last year as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State. Since going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019, Davis has played in the AAF and XFL. He also spent time on the Jets’ practice squad last season.