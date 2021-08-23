Browns will put Cody Parkey on IR, cut Alexander Hollins

Getty Images

Cody Parkey won’t be kicking for the Browns in 2021.

Parkey hurt his quad in Sunday’s game against the Giants and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that the veteran is headed for injured reserve. He won’t be able to return to the Browns active roster, but could wind up elsewhere if healthy and released off injured reserve.

The Parkey move is one of five the Browns will need to make in order to pare their roster to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Another will likely include moving linebacker Montrel Meander to injured reserve as Stefanski said he is set for surgery on his Achilles.

Multiple reports also indicate the Browns will cut wide receiver Alexander Hollins. Hollins joined the Browns practice squad late last season and caught two passes for 46 yards in five games for the Vikings in 2019.