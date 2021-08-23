Buccaneers sign Jonathan Hubbard

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have added another offensive lineman.

Tampa Bay announced on Monday that the team has signed tackle Jonathan Hubbard. Hubbard had a tryout with the team over the weekend.

Hubbard was most recently with the Dolphins, who waived him last week. He was on Miami’s practice squad last season after entering the league as an undrafted player out of Northwestern State.

The Buccaneers will have to make a corresponding roster move at some point before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. Tampa Bay’s roster had been trimmed to 80 players before signing Hubbard.