Cam Newton out until Thursday because of “misunderstanding” about COVID-19 tests

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is out of practice because of what the team is calling a “misunderstanding” about COVID-19 tests.

“On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area,” the team said in a statement. “He received daily Covid tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility. Cam will continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, August 26.”

Newton has declined to say whether he’s vaccinated, but this news indicates he is not, as only unvaccinated players are required to be tested daily.

Now Newton’s personal decision not to get vaccinated will give rookie Mac Jones a better opportunity to unseat Newton for the starting quarterback job. With Jones running the first-string offense for the next three days of practice, he has a golden opportunity to do exactly what Bill Belichick says he needs to do, and perform better than Newton to take the starting job from him.