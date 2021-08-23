Carson Wentz optimistic about opener after return to practice

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz took part in practice Monday for the first time since having foot surgery earlier this month and he told reporters after the session that he felt “pretty good” about how the return to work went.

Videos from reporters at practice showed Wentz moving and throwing the ball without any obvious signs of discomfort for the quarterback. After the session, Wentz called himself “optimistic” about playing against the Seahawks in Week One.

Wentz said he hopes to move to a full practice workload soon, but that he may not be on the field every day right away if trainers feel that it is better for his foot to have time off.

“We’re gonna see how the foot responds,” Wentz said.

The Colts also got guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly back at practice on Monday, so their offense is returning to shape with the start of the regular season a couple of weeks away.