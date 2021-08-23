Darrell Henderson injures thumb at practice

Getty Images

The Rams have another running back injury.

On July 20, Cam Akers tore his Achilles. He will miss the season. Third-stringer Raymond Calais injured his foot in Saturday night’s exhibition game and needs surgery. The Rams waived him with an injury designation Monday.

Now, Darrell Henderson is hurt.

Coach Sean McVay announced Henderson hurt his thumb at Monday’s practice. McVay had no additional information, with Henderson going through tests to determine the severity.

Henderson is the presumed starter with Akers out for the season.

The Rams also have Xavier Jones, Jake Funk and Otis Anderson, leaving them thin at the position and perhaps in need of help.

“We feel good about the group that we have right now,” McVay said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media. “We’re going to continue to evaluate it.”