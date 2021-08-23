Derrick Henry joins team drills and knocks off some rust

USA TODAY Sports

With the season opener now less than 21 days away, Derrick Henry is ramping up his work.

The Titans running back participated in team drills Monday for the first time in training camp, Ben Arthur of The Tennessean reports.

Previously in training camp, Henry took part only in individual drills and occasional sandpit work. He had become more involved in walk-through sessions recently.

Henry was happy to take off the bubble wrap and get back to full-speed work with teammates.

“Knocking some of the rust off,” Henry said, via Arthur. “Just getting out there and running with speed. It’s good to be back practicing and getting in the swing of things.”

Henry led the league with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019. He led the league with 378 carries for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.