Everson Griffen will apologize to Kirk Cousins for tweets from earlier this year

Yes, the Vikings have re-signed a defensive end who once said the team’s starting quarterback “is ass.”

Everson Griffen, a long-time member of the team who played for the Cowboys and Lions in 2020, posted in January a couple of tweets that he regrets about Kirk Cousins. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Griffen told reporters on Monday that he will apologize to Cousins for the messages.

“I’m just going to talk to Kirk and apologize to him and have a man-to-man conversation and we’re going to leave it like that,” Griffen said.

Griffen, in addition to tweeting that Cousins “is ass,” said this: “Ask [coach Mike] Zimmer if he wanted Kirk????”

Zimmer told reporters on Monday that Griffen will be a “situational player” with the Vikings. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce will allow Griffen to reclaim No. 97.

Apology or not, the fact that the Vikings brought Griffen back after what he said about Cousins could be interpreted as a slap at Cousins. Slap or not, it comes at a time when Zimmer is surely exasperated by the quarterback’s illogical anti-vaccine stance, especially since it means that Cousins will be tested every day, and that if he tests positive he’ll automatically be gone for at least 10 days.

So, basically, in a moment of candor and/or after a glass or two of Caymus, Zimmer quite possibly would currently agree with Griffen’s two-word description from earlier in the year.