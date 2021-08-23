Former Rams scout Danton Barto died of COVID complications at 50

Getty Images

Danton Barto, an accomplished college linebacker at Memphis State who eventually became a scout with the Rams, has died of complications due to COVID. He was 50.

Via the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Barto passed away on Sunday. His wife said that Barto was not vaccinated against the disease.

After finishing his college career, Barto played five years in the CFL and the Arena Football League. He later coached at the arena level and eventually worked for the Rams from 2013-17.

Memphis State inducted Barto into the athletics hall of fame in 2007.

We extend our condolences to Barto’s family, friends, and colleagues. And we urge everyone who isn’t vaccinated to please get the vaccine.