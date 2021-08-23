Geno Atkins visiting Seahawks

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Geno Atkins is visiting the Seahawks.

Atkins will visit Seattle today, his agents told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 33-year-old Atkins has played his entire NFL career in Cincinnati, where he was a two-time first-team All-Pro. But last year he played in just eight games, with no starts, and he’s coming off rotator cuff surgery.

The Seahawks have already added one former Bengals defensive lineman, with Carlos Dunlap arriving in a trade last season after spending a decade as Atkins’ teammate in Cincinnati. Now Atkins may join Dunlap again.