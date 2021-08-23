Jalen Hurts returns to practice Sunday after stomach illness

Getty Images

A stomach bug unexpectedly sidelined Jalen Hurts before Thursday night’s preseason game against the Patriots. He returned to a walk-through Saturday and was a full participant at Sunday night’s practice.

“Just resting his body, as you would with any illness, and getting himself back,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said of how Hurts has spent the past couple of days. “He went through walk-through yesterday. Recovering his body, and obviously he was out there and slinging it around today at practice.”

Hurts will travel with the team Monday for joint practices against the Jets before Friday night’s preseason finale.

Siranni has not decided whether Hurts will play in the exhibition game. Hurts played 10 snaps in the preseason opener.

“We are going to see how the work goes against the Jets and make a decision [about his participation in the game] after that,” Siranni said.

Hurts was treated and released from a local hospital after experiencing abdominal pain during pregame warmups Thursday.