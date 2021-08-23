John Ursua tore his anterior cruciate ligament

Getty Images

Seahawks receiver John Ursua was carted off late in the second quarter of Saturday’s game with a knee injury. An MRI on Sunday confirmed the bad news: Ursua tore an anterior cruciate ligament.

“So for all of those asking, last night I tore my ACL, so I’ll be out for the season,” Ursua said in a video he posted on social media. “But it’s alright. I’ll be back. Had fun playing out there. Fun catching some balls, making some plays. Good vibes. Appreciate it. Tore my right ACL back in 2017. Now, I tore my left side. So just got to get it right, get back, build the strength back up and get back out there.”

Ursua, a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2019, was battling for a roster spot after spending most of last season on the practice squad.

He played three games as a rookie, his only career game action, and has one catch for 11 yards.