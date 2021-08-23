Mike Zimmer: Everson Griffen “in a good place,” can help as situational player

Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen‘s impending return to the Vikings was among the topics of conversation at head coach Mike Zimmer’s Monday press conference.

Zimmer confirmed that the team is close to a deal with a player who spent the first decade of his career in Minnesota. Griffen started 87 games over his final six seasons with the club, but he will have a different role now that he’s back after splitting last season between the Cowboys and Lions.

Zimmer said Griffen will be a “situational player” with Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum competing to start across from Danielle Hunter.

“We talked to him for quite awhile the other day,” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I think it seems like he’s in a good place and hopefully he continues to do that and if he does, he can help us.”

The Vikings also brought cornerback Mackensie Alexander back to the team after a year apart and they hope the two reunions help push the Vikings in a better direction defensively.