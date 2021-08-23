New Bills RB Kerrith Whyte won a spot after a tryout involving three others

Getty Images

The Bills added running back Kerrith Whyte on Monday. He had some competition for the job.

Per a league source, the Bills tried out four tailbacks before signing Whyte. The others who got a chance to show what they can do included Nick Bawden, Bo Scarbrough, and Cameron Scarlett.

Whyte has his work cut out for him. Next Tuesday, the rosters cut from 50 to 37. He could do enough to earn a spot on the 16-man practice squad.

Regardless of whether Whyte has a realistic chance, teams need to have enough players on the roster to get through the final preseason game, especially if they’ll be keeping their starters in bubble wrap.