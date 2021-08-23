Packers cut Daniel Crawford

Getty Images

The Packers are getting closer to the 80-player roster limit.

The team announced Monday it has waived tight end Daniel Crawford. The Packers signed Crawford as an undrafted free agent on May 3.

Crawford spent five years at Northern Illinois but missed all of the 2018 season with a knee injury. In all, he played 42 games at NIU, making 65 receptions for 691 yards with three touchdowns.

The Packers traded defensive back Ka'dar Hollman to the Texans for a seventh-round choice in the 2022 draft.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports the Packers also have cut inside linebacker Kamal Martin.

That would leave them at 82 players. They have until 4 p.m. ET to reach the 80-player limit.