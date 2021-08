Getty Images

The Panthers made three roster moves Monday ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to reach 80 players. They waived receiver Krishawn Hogan, guard Marquel Harrell and defensive tackle Walter Palmore, the team announced.

Harrell and Palmer signed with the Panthers last week, while Hogan was signed early in camp after a tryout.

The Panthers will have to make two more moves by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The final cut to 53 is next Tuesday, Aug. 31.