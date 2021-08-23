Patrick Peterson: I want to prove to naysayers, myself that I can still play at a very high level

Posted by Josh Alper on August 23, 2021, 7:51 AM EDT
When cornerback Patrick Peterson became a free agent in March, it didn’t take him long to settle on the Vikings as the team he wanted to play for in 2021.

Peterson agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal and told Peter King of Football Morning in America that the chance to play for head coach Mike Zimmer drove that decision. He cited “what he’s gotten out of” other cornerbacks like Deion Sanders, Leon Hall, and Johnathan Joseph in previous seasons as a particularly appealing part of Zimmer’s history.

Peterson also noted that the Vikings put a lot on their corners and said he’s motivated to show that he’s able to fulfill what’s asked of a top cornerback at the NFL level.

“I want to prove not only to the naysayers but to myself that I can still do it at a very high level,” Peterson said. “I’m very motivated to do that. . . . “I just want to go out there and just show that I still can compete with the best. We got a top-five toughest schedule this year. Got an opportunity to see Davante Adams twice this year. We got Julio Jones and A.J. Brown in Tennessee. We got Tyler LockettD.K. Metcalf. The schedule is definitely set up for me.”

A better defense is a must for the Vikings after 2020’s unit disappointed in every aspect. Peterson’s ability to meet his high expectations for himself will be a big part of putting such a group in place.

2 responses to “Patrick Peterson: I want to prove to naysayers, myself that I can still play at a very high level

  1. Terrence Newman played at a pretty high level for the Vikings under Zimmer and he was almost 40. PP went to the right place.

  2. Patrick Peterson is delusional saying this schedule is set up for him. It’s set up for you to get straight up burned and regularly embarrassed Pat that’s what this schedule is set up for. Peterson was god awful last season as was Kirkpatrick across from him and that was WITH AN ELITE CALIBER Pass-Rush up front that ranked 4th in sacks. Peterson hasn’t been good for years, it’s not like last year was just a down year he has not been good in 3 years now.
    I cannot wait for week 2 as Peterson is going to get embarrassed badly come week 2. AZ’s receiving core is so deep teams won’t be able to double up Hopkins and Hopkins is going to see much more single coverage this next season. DeAndre Hopkins and AJ Green will embarrass Peterson and now healthy AJ Green has been absolutely dominant throughout camp as has rookie WR Rondale Moore with his elite speed and agility & Christian Kirk is a contract year while Andy Isabella will be getting many more deep threat looks this year. Peterson given where he is at in his career is going to get embarrassed in a major way come week 2.

    Arizona’s secondary as a whole is much better to now that they are no longer relying on Peterson and have let him go. AZ has one of the best pass rush’s slash front 7’s in the NFL which massively helps the pass defense out to but AZ has a nice mix of veteran and youth talent. Byron Murphy JR is ready to take a giant leap in his developement in YR3 having developed into a Pro Bowl caliber corner and Malcolm Butler & Robert Alford are still have above corners. Arizona hit on both rookies they drafted in Marco Wilson and Tay Gowan especially Marco Wilson who is already earning playoff time. And Arizona is deep at safety as well fielding one of the best young safety duos in the NFL led by Budda Baker. Arizona has greatly upgraded their defense since letting Peterson walk and it will make my season watching him get embarrassed come week 2 as for once in his life his loud mouth will be forced to backup all that he talks constantly.

