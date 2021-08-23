Ravens place L.J. Fort on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens have announced several roster moves to get down to 81 players.

The club has placed L.J. Fort on injured reserve after the linebacker tore his ACL during the Ravens’ second preseason game. Fort was entering his 10th pro season after previously spending time with Cleveland, Denver, Seattle, Cincinnati, New England, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

Baltimore has also waived receiver Michael Dereus while releasing safety Jordan Richards and offensive tackle Andre Smith.

Richards played 25 games for the Ravens over the last two seasons, including all 16 last year. He played 79 percent of Baltimore’s special teams snaps in 2020. Smith, a former first-round pick in 2009, opted out of the 2020 season after signing with the Ravens late in 2019. He’s started 98 games in his career.

Dereus previously spent some time with Baltimore in 2020, but did not make the team’s 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent out of Georgetown.