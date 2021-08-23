Report: Texans trade seventh-round choice for Ka’dar Hollman

Getty Images

The Texans have acquired cornerback Ka'dar Hollman in a trade with the Packers, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

The Packers will receive a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft from the Texans.

The Packers drafted Hollman in the sixth round in 2019, and he played four games as a rookie.

Hollman, 26, appeared in 14 games with one start last season and had 10 tackles and three passes defensed.

He walked on at Toledo, earned a scholarship and ran a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day workout.