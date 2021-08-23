Roger Goodell on Bills: We’re focused on public/private partnership for new stadium in Buffalo

Getty Images

There have been discussions about a new Bills stadium for some time and the issue has slowly moved to the front burner thanks to a lease that ends in 2023.

A comment from a spokesperson for Pegula Sports and Entertainment that “the city of Buffalo and the state are going to have to decide if they want a team” came after various reports about how much public funding the Bills were looking for in order to keep the team in town. He also said that more renovations to the current stadium will not be a solution.

On Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was in Buffalo for Jim Kelly’s golf tournament and said he agreed that renovation was not an option. He also said that the league is focused on a deal for a new stadium in the city and that public and private funds would be the best way to accomplish that task.

“You’ve got to think long-term here,” Goodell said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “This has been going on for decades and it’s time to get a new stadium done that we can make sure the Bills are here and successful for many, many decades going forward. We’re focused on keeping the Bills [in Buffalo] in a new stadium in a public, private partnership. That’s what this is all about and that’s where we’re focusing.”

With the clock ticking, there will certainly be much more to come on the stadium front in Buffalo in the near future.