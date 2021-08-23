Seahawks waive Alex McGough, Cedrick Lattimore

Getty Images

The Seahawks placed linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven and receiver John Ursua on injured reserve Monday. Both players will miss the season with serious knee injuries that will require surgery.

“It breaks our hearts,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game, via the team website. “This is a rough game, and sometimes it takes a toll, and those two kids are hurt.”

The Seahawks reached the 80-player limit Monday, 24 hours ahead of the deadline to reduce rosters from 85.

They waived quarterback Alex McGough and Cedrick Lattimore, a day after waiving tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson.

McGough, a 2018 seventh-round pick of the team, played 22 snaps in the preseason opener and completed 6 of 10 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He played 28 snaps on Saturday night and went 9-of-13 for 91 yards with two interceptions.

He spent his rookie season on Seattle’s practice squad. He later spent time with the Jaguars and Texans before re-signing with Seattle’s practice squad late in the 2020 season.

Lattimore, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, spent most of last season on the practice squad. The team elevated him for the playoff game against the Rams.