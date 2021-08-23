Sean Payton says he has no timetable to name a starting quarterback

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton told Peter King that Payton hopes to name a Week One starting quarterback before Saturday’s preseason finale. On Monday night, prior to the start of his preseason game against the Jaguars, Payton disputed the notion that a decision is coming by the end of the week.

Lisa Salters asked Payton if he has a timetable for making a decision between Taysom Hill and Jamies Winston.

“I don’t have one,” Payton said. “I don’t have one right now. Before we play the first game.”

The first game comes in 20 days against the Packers. The sooner the Saints pick a quarterback, the sooner they can get the quarterback ready to face Green Bay — in the hopes of getting the season off to a fast start.