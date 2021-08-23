Texans release cornerback John Reid, defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai

USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans are releasing cornerback John Reid and defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai as part of their roster moves to get down to the 80-man limit, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans had also released tight end Kahale Warring and running back Darius Jackson.

Reid appeared in 13 games for the Texans last season with one start. He recorded 13 tackles and had one pass defended. He was a fourth-round pick of the Texans last season and ultimately spends just one season with the team before being released.

Alufohai played in three games with Houston last season. He was initially an undrafted free agent signing by the Texans last year out of West Georgia.