Titans claim Freedom Akinmoladun off waivers

The Titans claimed defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun off waivers Monday, the team announced.

The Bengals waived Akinmoladun over the weekend.

Akinmoladun joined the Bengals late in the 2019 season, and he’s spent the majority of his time on Cincinnati’s practice squad. Akinmoladum played four games while with the Bengals, including two last season as a standard elevation from the practice squad. He played 24 defensive snaps in 2020.

Akinmoladun originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent the first part of that season on the Giants’ practice squad before later joining the Bengals’ practice squad.

While at Nebraska, Akinmoladun played in 48 games with 41 starts, and he totaled 106 tackles and 12 sacks.