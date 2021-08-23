Vikings expect to sign Everson Griffen

Getty Images

Everson Griffen is on the way back to Minnesota.

Griffen is expected to sign with the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That represents a reunion for Griffen, who was drafted by the Vikings in 2010 and played his entire career with them until leaving in free agency in 2020, signing with the Cowboys and then getting traded to the Lions midway through the season.

Griffen was a four-time Pro Bowler in Minnesota and won’t need any time to get up to speed in coach Mike Zimmer’s defense.