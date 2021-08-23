Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow’s shown us enough to know he’ll be ready to play

Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t played in the Bengals’ first two preseason games and head coach Zac Taylor hasn’t revealed whether he will play against the Dolphins this week, but he made it clear on Monday that he doesn’t need to see Burrow play in August to know that he’ll be where he needs to be in September.

Taylor told reporters that Burrow’s work in practice after rehabbing his torn ACL has left him certain that the quarterback is ready to face the Vikings in the first week of the regular season. That doesn’t mean that Taylor has ruled Burrow or center Trey Hopkins, who is also returning from a torn ACL, out for this week.

“They’ve shown us enough to know that they’re going to be ready to play,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “It’s just a matter of what do we want do? Do we want to put those guys out there in a preseason game or just give them more rest and get them ready for the Minnesota game? We’ll take a couple more days before we make that decision since we’ve got a week here before that game.”

If both men have indeed shown the Bengals enough, there would seem to be a good shot that the Bengals decide against exposing them to potential injury before the regular season.