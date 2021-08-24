Bill Belichick: It is a big week for Mac Jones

Getty Images

The Patriots issued a statement on Monday saying that quarterback Cam Newton will not practice with the team until Thursday due to a “misunderstanding” involving Newton’s COVID-19 tests while away from the team’s facility.

During a Tuesday morning press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he didn’t have anything to add to the team’s statement and fell back on one of his favorites by saying that Newton’s situation “is what it is.” There was a variation on that when it came to how Newton’s absence impacts Mac Jones.

The first-round pick will be the No. 1 quarterback in practice for the next couple of days and Belichick said “it is” when asked if that makes it a big week for the rookie.

Belichick has regularly called Newton the team’s starting quarterback this offseason and summer. On Monday, he said Jones would have to play better than Newton for that to change and he’ll get a little more time to show where he is this week.