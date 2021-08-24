Bills, local politicians finally have an in-person meeting

Getty Images

The clock is ticking, and the parties are talking.

Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com reports that the Bills and representatives from Erie County and New York toured Highmark Stadium on Monday. Jim Wilkinson, a spokesman for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, has recently said that renovating the current venue isn’t an option. Apparently, the Bills wanted the politicians to see it for themselves.

Meanwhile, Graham reports that the county and state officials have not yet made a counter to the initial proposal made by the Bills.

Time is of the essence. With two seasons left until the current lease expires and with the Bills unwilling to sign an extension unless a deal is in place for a new stadium, the two sides need to get something done far sooner than later.