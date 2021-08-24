Broncos cut Josh Watson

Getty Images

As teams continue to make moves ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, one of Denver’s cuts has come out.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Broncos are waiving linebacker Josh Watson.

Watson signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2019. He’s bounced between the active roster and the practice squad for the last two years, but has appeared in 17 games. He’s mainly played special teams, recording 32 percent of Denver’s snaps on the unit in 2019 and 39 percent in 2020.

The Broncos still have a few roster moves to make before today’s deadline.

All teams must be down to 53 players next Tuesday.