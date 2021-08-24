Browns release Cody Parkey from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns have released Cody Parkey from injured reserve. That will allow him to kick for another team once his quadriceps is healed.

Parkey was injured in Sunday’s exhibition game against the Giants and landed on injured reserve Tuesday before receiving his release. He cannot return to the Browns this season.

Chase McLaughlin, who hit a 49-yard field goal Sunday, is the only kicker on the Browns’ roster.

The Browns re-signed Parkey to a one-year contract on March 19.

In 2020, Parkey made 19 of 22 field goals and 43 of 47 extra points. He also made all 11 of his kicks — three field goals and eight PATs — in the playoffs.

Parkey, 29, had his second stint in Cleveland in 2020. He spent the season opener on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster when the Browns cut kicker Austin Seibert the day after the opener.

He also kicked for the Browns in 2016.