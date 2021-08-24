Bucs waive/injured Chidi Okeke, place Ryan Succop on COVID list

Getty Images

The Buccaneers waived offensive lineman Chidi Okeke with an injury designation, the team announced Tuesday.

The team signed Okeke on July 29.

Okeke spent the 2019 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad but was not on a team in 2020. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee State. He also spent time with Washington and Kansas City in 2019.

Tampa Bay also announced it has placed kicker Ryan Succop on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Coach Bruce Arians announced earlier in the day that Succop, who is vaccinated, had tested positive for COVID-19. Arians said Succop went out to dinner indoors with some Titans players when Tennessee was in town for joint practices and a preseason game last week.

The Bucs also have rookie kicker Jose Borregales on their roster.