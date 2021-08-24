Cam Newton situation highlights the different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players

Posted by Mike Florio on August 24, 2021, 10:58 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Cam Newton put himself in a position away from the team facility to catch COVID. This year, an unvaccinated Cam Newton broke protocol and got himself shut out of the facility for five days.

The Patriots, who always know the rules well enough to twist them in their own favor, seem to be covering for Cam. One of the selling points for players getting vaccinated is that unvaccinated players must be tested at the team facility every single day. Whether during the bye week or the upcoming mini-bye following the third preseason game, it’s regarded as a given that the unvaccinated player must remain and get tested, every single day.

There’s some limited flexibility within that approach, technically up to nearly 48 hours from the start of one day and the end of the next day. So, in theory, a player can get tested one morning, leave town, spend the night, come back, and get tested the next evening.

Regardless of Newton’s specific reason for leaving town, that’s the simple formula for taking an overnight trip out of town and still complying with the testing protocol. Get tested, leave town, spend the night, come back, get tested.

The specifics as to Newton aren’t known. It’s highly unlikely that the Patriots didn’t know the rules, or that the Patriots didn’t explain the rules to Newton. If Newton thought getting his required daily COVID test at a place other than the team facility would comply with the rules, that’s surely not something the team believed or authorized.

It’s a cautionary tale for other unvaccinated players who have been told the rules but who haven’t prioritized understanding them, or complying. And it’s an unforced error by Newton that opens the door for Mac Jones to reverse the presumption that Newton will be the starting quarterback in Week One.

With Jones, assuming he’s vaccinated, the constant risk of a positive test (10-day minimum absence), close contact with an infected person (five-day minimum absence), or a protocol breach (five-day minimum absence) simply isn’t there. With Newton and other unvaccinated players, the possibility of a sudden absence never subsides.

For vaccinated quarterbacks, who get tested once every 14 days and who aren’t subject to a five-day absence for close contacts bring the benefit of certainty. There won’t be a positive test after the hay is in the barn for a given game. There won’t be a five-day absence for a close contact.

In close cases, how will that not make a difference? One guy can be counted on to be available every day. The other one can’t be. In New England, Cam has shown that he’s in the latter category, all because he has declined to get vaccinated.

The easy answer for Newton is to get vaccinated. The tougher answer is to ensure full and complete compliance with each and every rule and regulation. In that regard, Newton already has failed. Whether that’s enough to get the Patriots to go with Jones over Newton at the quarterback position remains to be seen.

9 responses to “Cam Newton situation highlights the different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players

  1. Cam Newton has already let the team down by not getting vaccinated. He shows he can’t be trusted. He has shown he is not a leader. Mac Jones should be the starter and Cam should sit on the bench. He has already had COVID. And he is not immune, he could get it again. He should know more than anyone the danger of the virus, and that it is not a hoax or a flu

  2. Availabilty/durability of players is huge in NE. If Jones shows enough in the coming days, he could be the week 1 starter. Refusing to get vaccinated could mean the end for Newton as a starter/ and the beginning of his NFL tour as a backup. He made his choice and he will have to accept the consequences.

  3. The easy answer is for the NFL to change their arbitrary rules. Vaccinated players are just as likely to test positive for covid as unvaccinated players and more likely to spread it because they are less likely to know they’re sick. They don’t care about protecting anyone or stopping the spread. This is all a show.

  4. This is a business. You have people trying to ruin the business with their antics, while possibly helping kill more people.

    The guy ignores a hurricane and flies out to try to come back, not knowing he has to get tested at a specific site? That’s on him
    as an adult.

    His “choice”, is now BBs decision.

    $100 if BB chooses Jones, Cam won’t be the good teammate anymore and he’ll ask for his release.

    I am tired of seflish people in our society ruining it for everyone.

  5. “The easy answer for Newton is to get vaccinated”

    That’s been the easy answer for everyone in America. A lot of America doesn’t like easy answers unfortunately.

  6. Cautionary tale for CAM, who didn’t learn his lesson from last year when he derailed his season & the Patriots’ after testing positive for COVID.

    Potential QB1 may find himself out of a job before the season is over.

  7. Mr. Florio, it is a pleasure to finally meet someone who doesn’t “always know the rules well enough to twist them in their own favor”. For a long time people have acted as if the New England Patriots look for a competitive advantage and no other team does. You, of all people, should know that is not true.

    As for the Cam Newton situation, regardless of who said what to who and who knew and followed the protocols or didn’t, one thing is clear. When selfish, scared people play politics with health issues, people get hurt. But I suppose you never do that either.

  8. Stidham is out for months and both Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer are vaccine refuseniks. This is an untenable QB situation for the Patriots. Either Newton and Hoyer get vaccinated or one or both must be cut so that the Patriots can add enough vaccinated QBs to the team to ensure they don’t end up forfeiting games.

  9. Newton had COVID. Newton has better immunity to COVID than any other player on the team according to all published, peer reviewed data. There is no medical benefit to him that any data shows from taking this shot.

