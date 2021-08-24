Cardinals place Jack Crawford on IR, cut three

Getty Images

The Cardinals needed to make three moves to get to 80 players by this afternoon’s deadline. They announced four moves.

The Cardinals released offensive lineman Branden Bowen and defensive lineman David Parry. They waived/injured linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams. They placed defensive lineman Jack Crawford on injured reserve with an unknown injury.

The Cardinals signed Crawford on Aug. 10.

Crawford has appeared in 109 games with 35 starts in nine seasons with the Titans (2020), Falcons (2017-19), Cowboys (2014-16) and Raiders (2012-13). He has 165 tackles, 18 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

The Cardinals signed Bowen in February. He entered the league in 2020, signing with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State. Carolina waived him out of training camp last summer.

Parry signed with the team in January. He has appeared in 36 career games with 32 starts and has 83 tackles, five sacks, and nine tackles for his loss while playing for Indianapolis (2015-16), New Orleans (2017) and Minnesota (2018). Parry entered the league as a fifth-round selection of the Colts in 2015.

Garcia-Williams signed with the Cardinals in April. He originally entered the NFL with San Francisco, signing as an undrafted rookie free agent from UAB in 2019. The 49ers released him following training camp that season. Garcia-Williams was a defensive lineman in college.