Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 24, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cliff Branch and Dick Vermeil are the first two finalists named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Branch has been chosen as the senior finalist, while Vermeil has been chosen as the coach finalist, the Hall of Fame announced today. Their candidacies will be voted on the day before the Super Bowl, along with a contributor finalist who will be named next week and 15 player finalists who will be named in January.

The Class of 2022 will have between four and eight members. Branch and Vermeil will be voted upon separately from the rest of the class.

Branch was drafted by the Raiders in 1972 and played for them through 1986. He won three Super Bowl rings, was a three-time first-team All-Pro, led the league in receiving yards in 1974 and finished his career with 501 catches for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns.

Vermeil became the Eagles’ head coach in 1976 and led them to the Super Bowl (losing to Branch’s Raiders) in 1980. He retired after the 1982 season, citing burnout, but returned to coaching with the Rams in 1997. He led them to a Super Bowl victory in 1999 before retiring again, but just a year later he again came back, coaching the Chiefs for five seasons before retiring for good.

Branch died in 2019. Vermeil released a statement to the Hall of Fame saying, “I am overwhelmed. I’m not sure I belong there.”

15 responses to “Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

  1. Now that Bill Cowher and Tony Dungy are in Canton, there is a long list of guys who should be following them in… Holmgren, Vermeil, Mike Shanahan to name three and I’m sure I’m forgetting someone…

  2. The HOF is so biased. The fact that Ken Anderson and Ken Riley aren’t in is a joke.

  3. Branch, absolutely. He was underrated if that is possible/makes me sick he and Ken Riley had to pass away before they got in. A disgrace by the NFL, really.

    Jerome Bettis, Terrell Davis, etc are in but 2 very elite player over a 15 year span, somehow didn’t get in.

    Vermeil, not so much. Nice career and everything, 1 ring. Feels like Dungy where it’s just not really a thing for them to be in.

  4. NinersFan1973 says:
    August 24, 2021 at 4:50 pm
    Now that Bill Cowher and Tony Dungy are in Canton, there is a long list of guys who should be following them in… Holmgren, Vermeil, Mike Shanahan to name three and I’m sure I’m forgetting someone…

    0 0 Rate This

    —————-

    Absolutely not.

  5. Happy for both but surprised. Two years in a row for receivers rather than defense. I like Vermeil but he could have waited. Buddy Parker should have been the pick.

  6. To have Swann and Pearson in before Branch is a travesty, and I saw all of them play.

  8. I personally agree with Vermeil’s take, he probably doesn’t belong there, as much as I like him. Schottenheimer probably would more likely belong there than Vermeil, but he couldn’t win in the playoffs while Vermeil could.

  10. Branch should have been in the HOF a while ago. When the Raiders were once consistently one of the best teams in football, and in an offense loaded with HOFers (Stabler, Casper, Biletnikoff, Shell, Upshaw, and later Marcus Allen), Branch was THE home run threat despite his size

  11. touchback6 says:
    August 24, 2021 at 4:58 pm
    Branch, absolutely. He was underrated if that is possible/makes me sick he and Ken Riley had to pass away before they got in. A disgrace by the NFL, really.

    —————

    Don’t forget, Stabler had to die before he got in, too. That’s a huge disgrace.

  12. Shame on the HOF for finally essentially voting Cliff in after he died. He should have been voted in 20 years ago. He’s still something like #3 in playoff stats and was way better than that wuss Swann.

  13. always enjoyed watching him when I got to see OAK play on tv – and back then it was a lot being as good as they were each year. Nothing better than OAK/PIT battle to go to SB. This from a Jets fan who didn’t see any Jet postseason in 70’s.

  15. Both Drew Pearson and Lynn Swann were on the Pro Football Hall of Fame All Decade Team 1970s. Both were 1st Team. 2nd Team was Harold Carmichael and Paul Warfield. All of them are in the Hall Of Fame.

