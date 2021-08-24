Colts cut Noah Togiai

Getty Images

The Colts reached the 80-player roster limit shortly before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to make their cuts.

The team announced that they have waived tight end Noah Togiai with an injury designation. He will revert to injured reserve if he is not claimed by another team.

Indianapolis made three other cuts on Monday and parted ways with kicker Eddy Pineiro earlier on Tuesday. They will now move on to the biggest cutdown day of the summer as the roster needs to drop to 53 players by next Tuesday.

Togiai signed with the Eagles after going undrafted last year and landed with the Colts as a waiver claim in September. He played in four games during the regular season, but did not have any catches.