Eagles waive Joe Ostman

The Eagles have moved on from a defensive player in advance of the 4 p.m. ET roster deadline.

Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that the club has waived linebacker Joe Ostman with an injury designation. Ostman had recently suffered a concussion.

Ostman had been with the Eagles since 2018, when he signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent. He made his regular-season debut last year, playing three games for Philadelphia. He split his time between defense and special teams.

By cutting Ostman, the Eagles are now down to 80 players on their active roster.

Teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players next Tuesday.