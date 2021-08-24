Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker at practice for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets got bad injury news on defense in recent days, but Tuesday saw some positive developments on the offensive side of the ball.

First-round guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore are both on the practice field for the team’s joint workout with the Eagles. Vera-Tucker has been sideline by a pectoral injury and Moore has been out since hurting his quad a couple of weeks ago.

Both rookies are doing individual work on Tuesday and a full return to practice might not come for a bit, but head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that he was concerned about the missed reps for both players so any step toward the lineup is a welcome development for two of the Jets’ top three picks this year.

The Jets will work out with the Eagles again on Wednesday and close out the preseason with a game on Friday. If that’s too soon for Vera-Tucker and Moore, the Jets will focus on having them ready for the Panthers in Week One.