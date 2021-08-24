Falcons make Josh Rosen signing, AJ McCarron move to injured reserve official

Getty Images

Josh Rosen is officially a member of the Falcons.

The Falcons announced Rosen’s signing on Tuesday along with other moves that bring their roster to 80 players ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to get to that number. Rosen was of interest to the Falcons because backup quarterback AJ McCarron tore his ACL over the weekend.

Rosen was cut by the 49ers earlier this month. The 2018 Cardinals first-round pick has also spent time with the Dolphins and Buccaneers, but has only started three games since his rookie season.

McCarron was placed on injured reserve to open a roster spot for Rosen. They also waived running back Javian Hawkins, linebacker Shareef Miller, defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu, wide receiver Austin Trammell, and offensive lineman Willie Wright.